Hussain S, Sarki IH, Nawaz MY, Aslam K. Pak. J. Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2023; 11(2): 1359-1370.
(Copyright © 2023, International Research Alliance for Sustainable Development - iRASD)
The goal of this research was to investigate the effect of workplace bullying on organizational commitment. Also, the analysis the mediating role of self-esteem in this particular relationship and mod explores Power distance erasing function. The survey was carried out on employees and peers working in the public sector universities of Pakistan. Via convenience sampling, data was collected from 236 employees of the Public Sector Universities of Pakistan. Data was analyzed by using structural equation modeling technique in Smart-PLS3. PLS-SEM represents significant relationship as the entire proposed hypotheses were supported.
Language: en
Organizational Commitment