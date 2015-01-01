Abstract

The majority of Pakistan's people are Muslims, and the nation as a whole adheres to strict Islamic norms. Governments and societies alike have failed to protect transgender people's rights. With the help of human rights organisations, the transgender population in Pakistan is finally getting some attention, and the Transgender Persons Act, 2018 has just been passed by the Senate. As far back as 2009, the Highest Court in the land of Pakistan issued directions meant to protect the freedoms enjoyed by this group. The issue of "what next?" takes front stage. Positive stakeholder impressions of the Act assist generate public support, therefore tracking them is crucial for the law's long-term viability. Public opinion is only one of many variables that may influence the public policymaking process. Though the regulatory structure of Pakistan in regard to safeguarding the freedoms of transgender people remains in its nascent stage, the doors for potential legislation have recently opened in Pakistan, which will be beneficial in maintaining the liberties of a generally marginalised transgender belonging, as shown by the current research.

Language: en