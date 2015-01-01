Abstract

The most significant natural hazard, flooding brings about incredible distress for a massive inhabitants and property failure. The existing research examines the determination of the Impact of flood women physical health in 2022 at District Rajanpur. Due to socio-biological restrictions and their association in domestic chores, women are more at risk to natural disasters than men are. Women have diverse health and hygiene difficulties than males do, and even within women, these issues vary depending on a person's age and physical situation. In extremely tragedy liable upward country like Pakistan, many folks practice a superior rate of natural tragedy with disturbing health effect. To learn the outline of women's exposure for the period of flood in the context of their physical condition and cleanliness. To study the impact of flood on the health of different sort of women (age categories, pregnant women, lactating women, elderly women). To study how women, hold with such problems of flood, study is conducted on major data that was assembling via survey. The conclusion is then examined and thoroughly drained. With particular reference to health problems and diseases, sanitation, cleanliness, and other factors, the data revealed the objectionable and deplorable situations of the women of diverse age groups.

