Abstract

This study explored differences in coping strategies over time that might occur among women who experienced sexual, physical, or combined sexual and physical childhood abuse. Independent variables of the study were Type of Abuse (Type: Sexual, Physical, and Combined) and the Coping Time Frame (Time: Then and Now). The dependent variables were the five coping strategies (Avoidance, Expressive, Nervous/Anxious, Cognitive, and Self-Destructive). The hypotheses of the study pertained to significant differences among three types of abuse and between Then and Now coping time frames, and interaction between the Type and Time on five coping strategies. Forty-five female survivors were administered a consent form, How I Deal with Things Scale, and a General Information Questionnaire. The results of this study showed that survivors of combined sexual and physical abuse in childhood tend to use emotion-focused coping strategies (avoidance, nervous/anxious, and self-destructive behavior) more than those who had experienced sexual or physical abuse alone. Also, all three types of abuse survivors tend to use problem-focused coping strategies (expressive and cognitive) more during their adulthood to cope with their abuse, whereas emotion-focused coping strategies (avoidance and self-destructive behaviors) are used more when the abuse first occurs.

Language: en