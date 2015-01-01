Abstract

This scoping review aims to identify quantitative research studies in the USA examining the association between societal factors and teen dating violence (TDV) victimization and/or perpetration.



Recent Findings

Nine articles examined a range of societal factors including gender norms and gender equality; cultural norms that support aggression towards others; income inequality; and laws and policies. Factors were measured in states, neighborhoods, schools, and classes. While findings varied, certain societal factors may be associated with TDV.



Summary

Findings highlight the relative lack of research examining associations between societal factors and TDV. This may be driven by limited data availability, complexity and cost of such research, and unclear definitions and measurement of societal factors. To decrease TDV and improve population-level adolescent health, more rigorous research is needed to inform the development of multilevel and structural interventions to address the outer layers of the social ecology.

Language: en