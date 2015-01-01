CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Summerell E, Fanous G, Denson TF. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Bars, pubs, and clubs are hotspots for alcohol-related aggression. Consequently, admittance decisions made by security personnel have important implications for the safety inside these venues. However, the cues used by security personnel to determine the potential for intoxicated violence and inform admittance decisions vary substantially.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggressive cues; Alcohol; Bars; Bouncers; Security personnel; Violence