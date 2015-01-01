SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Summerell E, Fanous G, Denson TF. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-023-09587-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bars, pubs, and clubs are hotspots for alcohol-related aggression. Consequently, admittance decisions made by security personnel have important implications for the safety inside these venues. However, the cues used by security personnel to determine the potential for intoxicated violence and inform admittance decisions vary substantially.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggressive cues; Alcohol; Bars; Bouncers; Security personnel; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print