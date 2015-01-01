Abstract

Contemporary research has focused on antecedents, inci- dences, and consequences of workplace violence in the healthcare sector. However, little is known about the role of HRM in supporting healthcare workers to cope with nega- tive emotions arising from workplace violence. Grounded in the conservation of resources theory, this study examines the moderating effects of wellbeing HRM practices (WBHRM) on the relationship between workplace violence and job stress. We also examine the mediation effects of job stress on the relationship between workplace violence and quality of care. Data were gathered from 254 and 225 (Study 1) aged care workers (nurses and personal care assistants) in Australia and 136 healthcare workers (doctors and nurses) in China (Study 2) across multiple waves. We use a new mea- sure of WBHRM in this paper to test our hypotheses.



RESULTS show that the presence of WBHRM practices moderated the relationship between workplace violence and job stress. We also found that job stress mediates the relationship between workplace violence and quality of care. The findings contrib- ute to the HRM literature by providing an innovative WBHRM approach to support health care workers to cope with job stress after they experience workplace violence.

