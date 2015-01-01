Abstract

Scientific evidence on the incident-specific characteristics of sexual assault during youth is limited. Using latent class analysis, this article contributes to this research agenda by (1) developing a typology of sexual assaults by both peers and adults and (2) examining how assault types are associated with adverse life outcomes. The analysis is based on 1,402 cases of sexual assault reported in two populationbased surveys among 18-19-year-olds in Norway. Six latent classes of assault were identified: (1) peer sexual contact while intoxicated (33.3%), (2) peer sexual penetration while intoxicated (25.5%), (3) severe violent assault by peer (15.1%), (4) assault in romantic relationship (13.0%), (5) severe pressure by younger adult (7.4%) and (6) assault by older adult (5.7%). All assault types were related to adverse outcomes in the realms of mental and physical health, social relationships and substance use, with the most adverse outcomes in the class containing severe violent assaults.

