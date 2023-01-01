|
Citation
|
Gartner RE, Ballard AJ, Smith EK, Risser LR, Chugani CD, Miller E. J. Divers. High. Educ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Educational Publishing Foundation of the American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) college students experience higher rates of sexual violence (SV) than their cisgender peers; however, they report incidents of SV and seek campus-based support services less often (Cantor et al., 2020). In response to climate survey data on our campus, we sought to bring TGD student perspective to noted SV disparities and solution building. We conducted focus groups with 21 TGD-identifying university students to gain insight into their experiences and perceptions of campus SV prevention and response infrastructure. We analyzed and coded transcripts using iterative inductive and deductive approaches to identify major themes. We shared themes with focus group participants through a member-checking survey and held a community meeting with TGD students and campus and community service providers to ensure the adequacy and accuracy of these summaries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Campuses; College Environment; College Students; Gender Nonconforming; Prevention; Sexual Violence; Transgender