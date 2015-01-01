Abstract

OBJECTIVES



This study examines how stigma moderates the effect of procedurally just and unjust treatment on Muslims' trust in police.



Methods



Survey participants were randomly assigned to receive one of two vignettes describing a traffic stop where officer treatment was manipulated (procedurally just/unjust). Muslims' feelings of stigma were measured prior to the vignette, while trust was measured after the vignette.



Results



We found that the procedural justice vignette enhanced trust in police, and perceived stigma was associated with lower trust. For Muslims who felt highly stigmatized, however, experiencing police procedural justice had a weaker positive effect on trust when compared to those who felt low levels of stigmatization.



Conclusions



The results suggest that feelings of stigma can moderate how individuals view police-citizen interactions. Specifically, for those who observe or experience encounters with police believing that they or their cultural group are stigmatized, procedural justice will be less effective in promoting trust.

