Dunbar A, Hanink PA. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(2): 343-364.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11292-021-09499-2

OBJECTIVES

To assess how media images of protests calling for police reform affect public support for police reform policies.

Methods

Participants were randomly assigned to view a picture of a protest, which depicted predominately White protesters or predominately Black protesters. Participants then indicated their support for eight police reform policies. As a follow-up to the primary analyses, we conducted regression analyses to determine how assumptions of protest demographics influence support for reform.

Results

Exposure to images highlighting the racial demographics of a protest does not affect support for reform. However, support for police reform is influenced by preexisting opinions about protests calling for police reform, including the perceived racial composition of a protest.

Conclusions

Although the public is generally supportive of police reforms, support can be affected by situational factors; beliefs about the race of who is attending protests inform support for police reform.


Language: en

Keywords

Experiment; Police; Police reform; Protests; Pubic opinion; Race

