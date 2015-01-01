Abstract

OBJECTIVES



Researchers have been studying the most important environmental cues that influence people's fear and how to measure these emotions and perceptions in a more valid way. In order to contribute to experimental studies, we develop and validate the Urban Security Image Database (USID).

Method



The construction and validation of the USID followed two stages: (a) the obtainment by researchers of more than 300 naturalistic pictures in different urban contexts of the city of Porto and (b) using a within-subject design, a large sample (N = 1780) classified 49 selected pictures for fear of crime, risk perception of victimization, arousal, and valence levels.

Results



The validated Urban Security Image Database (USID) contains 49 pictures that are grouped in three categories according to fear mean levels: low fear, neutral fear, and high fear. Pictures of the low fear group depict residential areas, with high prospect spaces and well-cared vegetation. Pictures in the high fear group represent scenarios in night-time, with signs of incivilities and low prospect spaces. Fear of crime was negatively correlated with valence and positively with arousal.

Conclusions



USID is an important step to laboratorial experiments in the field of fear of crime and its relationship with environmental features. Moreover, since fear of crime is correlated with valence and arousal, it provides strength to the importance of considering fear a context-specific experience.

Language: en