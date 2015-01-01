SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Andresen MA, Hodgkinson T. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(2): 487-511.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-021-09495-6

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES

To test for statistically significant change in crime rates across neighbourhoods in Vancouver, Canada, resulting from social restrictions within the natural experiment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methods

Differential local Moran's I is used to identify statistically significant change in crime patterns across Vancouver's neighbourhoods because of COVID-19. These changes are analysed with variables from social disorganization theory constructs using ANOVA.

Results

At the neighbourhood level, all crime types have significant change during COVID, but not always at the city level. Different neighbourhoods have different changes in crime despite these changes appearing to be constant at the city level; local effects asre important to consider. Variables representing the constructs of social disorganization theory are able to predict these changes.

Conclusions

COVID-19 has changed the patterns of crime in Vancouver, but most often in theoretically expected ways. Local changes are critical to understand crime during a pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Crime; Differential local Moran’s I; Social disorganization; Vancouver

