SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen P, Kurland J, Piquero AR, Borrion H. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(2): 531-558.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-021-09486-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study examines thevariation in the daily incidence of eight acquisitive crimes: automobile theft,electromobile theft, motorcycle theft, bicycle theft, theft from automobiles,pickpocketing, residential burglary, and cyber-fraud before the lockdown andthe duration of the lockdown for a medium-sized city in China.

Methods

Regression discontinuity in time (RDiT) models are used to test the effect of the lockdown measures on crime by examining the daily variation of raw counts and rate.

Results

It is indicated that in contrast to numerous violent crime categories such as domestic violence where findings have repeatedly found increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitive crimes in this city were reduced during the lockdown period for all categories, while "cyber-fraud" was found more resilient in the sense that its decrease was not as salient as for most other crime types, possibly due to people's use of the internet during the lockdown period.

Conclusions

The findings provide further support to opportunity theories of crime that are contingent upon the need for a motivated offender to identify a suitable target in physical space.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Crime; Natural experiment; Regression discontinuity in time; Routine activities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print