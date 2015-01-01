|
Chen P, Kurland J, Piquero AR, Borrion H. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(2): 531-558.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The study examines thevariation in the daily incidence of eight acquisitive crimes: automobile theft,electromobile theft, motorcycle theft, bicycle theft, theft from automobiles,pickpocketing, residential burglary, and cyber-fraud before the lockdown andthe duration of the lockdown for a medium-sized city in China.
COVID-19; Crime; Natural experiment; Regression discontinuity in time; Routine activities