Holland L, Reid N, Smirnov A. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(1): 31-70.

10.1007/s11292-021-09475-w

This study aims to systematically review screening and assessment approaches and therapeutic interventions for young people with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) in the youth justice system (YJS).

Five databases were searched (PubMed, Embase, CINAHL, Web of Science and PsycINFO) for studies evaluating effectiveness of screening, assessment or interventions, targeting people aged 10-18 years in youth justice with a NDD.

Eighteen peer-reviewed articles (9 screening/assessment; 9 intervention studies) were eligible. More comprehensive assessment appeared to be superior to brief screening for identifying NDDs. Interventions addressed social and emotional wellbeing, educational, employment, language and communication and behavioural outcomes, community engagement, quality of life factors and recidivism. Limited consideration was given to cultural diversity in evaluations of screening, assessment or interventions.

The limited amount of evidence retrieved suggests further research is urgently needed in the provision of culturally competent and holistic screening, assessment and treatment for young people with NDDs in the YJS.

Assessment; Interventions; Neurodevelopmental disorder; Screening; Systematic Review; Youth justice system

