SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silver IA, Kelsay JD. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(1): 107-118.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-021-09478-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES

Due to time and financial limitations, most randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are conducted employing non-random sampling techniques. Although valuable, when the unique characteristics of a non-random sample unknowingly interact with the treatment, the results of the RCT could become biased. Nevertheless, the amount of bias remains unexamined.

Methods

The current study evaluated if non-random sampling techniques could bias the slope coefficients of an RCT when an interaction exists between the treatment and a characteristic in the population using two simulation analyses.

Results

The results suggested that the sampling distributions of slope coefficients from an RCT -- across random specifications -- expand drastically when (1) an interaction between the treatment and a characteristic in the population exists and (2) the non-random sample has unique scores on that characteristic.

Conclusions

Considering these findings, four recommendations are made for scholars currently or intending to conduct a RCT employing non-random sampling techniques.


Language: en

Keywords

Experimental research; Non-random sampling; Randomized controlled trials; Simulation analysis; Unknown interactions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print