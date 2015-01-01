|
Citation
Corsaro N, Engel RS, Herold TD, Yıldırım M, Motz RT. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(1): 213-235.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This randomized experiment explored the impact of hot spots policing (HSP) strategies on criminal offenses and calls for service within chronic, persistent violent crime clusters in Las Vegas, NV.
Language: en
Keywords
Hot spots policing; Randomized controlled trial; Ceiling effects; Crime reduction; Las Vegas