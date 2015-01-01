Abstract

OBJECTIVES



The role of schools in adolescents' development and behavior including delinquency is indisputable. Despite the salutary effects of school, the adverse influences of school in the lower academic tracks have also been documented.



Methods



Acknowledging these opposite views on school and limited studies on two types of high school in South Korea, the current study examined the effect of different types of high school transitions (industrial and liberal arts) on juvenile delinquency and peer delinquency via a propensity score matching.



Results



Although the two groups were not significantly different in the first year of high school, they showed differences in delinquency and deviant peer association in the second and third years.



Conclusions



These findings implied the crucial role of peers and schools in delinquency and have important implications for educational policy, which can be applied to other countries.

