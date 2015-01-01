Abstract

OBJECTIVES



Test the impact of a mobile technology device, including a street check app, on street checks and crime incidents reported.



Methods



We used a cluster randomised control trial design, assigning 1227 frontline officers to the experimental condition (assigned device) and 2225 officers to the control condition (not assigned device), clustered by police region. We measured the impact of the mobility device on street checks and crime incidents reported. We used difference-in-difference tests with a negative binomial approach examining time (pre- and post-intervention) and condition (experimental vs control).



Results



We found a statistically significant interaction between time and condition. Frontline police officers issued with mobile devices recorded significantly more police street checks than those without devices, alongside a small increase in the reporting of summary offence incidents.



Conclusions



Efficiency gains associated with mobile devices, including street check activity, need to be carefully managed and translated into policing outcomes that promote proactive, targeted and procedurally just policing practice.

