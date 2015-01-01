SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bedford L, Mazerolle L, Gilmour J, Martin P. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; 18(4): 707-724.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-021-09470-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES

Test the impact of a mobile technology device, including a street check app, on street checks and crime incidents reported.

Methods

We used a cluster randomised control trial design, assigning 1227 frontline officers to the experimental condition (assigned device) and 2225 officers to the control condition (not assigned device), clustered by police region. We measured the impact of the mobility device on street checks and crime incidents reported. We used difference-in-difference tests with a negative binomial approach examining time (pre- and post-intervention) and condition (experimental vs control).

Results

We found a statistically significant interaction between time and condition. Frontline police officers issued with mobile devices recorded significantly more police street checks than those without devices, alongside a small increase in the reporting of summary offence incidents.

Conclusions

Efficiency gains associated with mobile devices, including street check activity, need to be carefully managed and translated into policing outcomes that promote proactive, targeted and procedurally just policing practice.


Language: en

Keywords

Frontline mobility; Police stops; Police technology; Randomised controlled field trial; Street checks; Street stops

