Stanley N, Foster HR, Barter C, Houghton C, Meinck F, McCabe L, Shorrock S. Health Soc. Care Community 2023; 2023: e9808904.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1155/2023/9808904

unavailable

Abstract

In the article titled "Developing New Portals to Safety for Domestic Abuse Survivors in the Context of the Pandemic," [1] there were errors in the Background section. These errors are as follows.

"The safety of victims has been a core principle informing provision from the earliest days when refugees were first introduced (Hague, 2021)." should read "The safety of victims has been a core principle informing provision from the earliest days when refuges were first introduced (Hague, 2021)."

"However, a focus on safety has entailed secrecy with the locations of refugees disguised and with DA services lacking a public face and often a community presence (Haaken and Yragui, 2003)." should read "However, a focus on safety has entailed secrecy with the locations of refuges disguised and with DA services lacking a public face and often a community presence (Haaken and Yragui, 2003)."

The error was introduced during the production process of the article, and Hindawi apologises for this error in the article.


Language: en
