Abstract

In the article titled "Developing New Portals to Safety for Domestic Abuse Survivors in the Context of the Pandemic," [1] there were errors in the Background section. These errors are as follows.



"The safety of victims has been a core principle informing provision from the earliest days when refugees were first introduced (Hague, 2021)." should read "The safety of victims has been a core principle informing provision from the earliest days when refuges were first introduced (Hague, 2021)."



"However, a focus on safety has entailed secrecy with the locations of refugees disguised and with DA services lacking a public face and often a community presence (Haaken and Yragui, 2003)." should read "However, a focus on safety has entailed secrecy with the locations of refuges disguised and with DA services lacking a public face and often a community presence (Haaken and Yragui, 2003)."



The error was introduced during the production process of the article, and Hindawi apologises for this error in the article.

