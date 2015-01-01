Abstract

The present pavement health monitoring is limited by a professional staff patrol. Herein, a vehicle-mounted pavement health monitoring system (VPHMS) based on a spring-guide-assisted triboelectric sensor (S-TES) is proposed, which uses the vibration generated by vehicles passing through uneven pavements to monitor the pavement damage. The VPHMS consists of S-TES, the integration module, and the terminal display module. The designed S-TES has high stability and can achieve a high linear vibration amplitude measurement within 90 mm. Moreover, the integration module is used to process signals and transmit wireless data transmission. The terminal display module is used to receive signals and display the measurement results on the screen. When a vehicle equipped with VPHMS is driven over uneven pavements, the system can accurately monitor the potholes and upheavals on the pavement in real time. This work has significant application value in fields such as pavement health monitoring and intelligent transportation.

Language: en