Abstract

This is a correction to: Age and Ageing, Volume 51, Issue 9, September 2022, afac191, https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afac191



This is a correction to: Age and Ageing, Volume 51, Issue 9, September 2022, afac205, https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afac205



This is a correction to: Lotta J Seppala, Nellie Kamkar, Eveline P van Poelgeest, Katja Thomsen, Joost G Daams, Jesper Ryg, Tahir Masud, Manuel Montero-Odasso, Sirpa Hartikainen, Mirko Petrovic, Nathalie van der Velde, the Task Force on Global Guidelines for Falls in Older Adults , Medication reviews and deprescribing as a single intervention in falls prevention: a systematic review and meta-analysis, Age and Ageing, Volume 51, Issue 9, September 2022, afac191, https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afac191



And



Manuel Montero-Odasso, Nathalie van der Velde, Finbarr C Martin, Mirko Petrovic, Maw Pin Tan, Jesper Ryg, Sara Aguilar-Navarro, Neil B Alexander, Clemens Becker, Hubert Blain, Robbie Bourke, Ian D Cameron, Richard Camicioli, Lindy Clemson, Jacqueline Close, Kim Delbaere, Leilei Duan, Gustavo Duque, Suzanne M Dyer, Ellen Freiberger, David A Ganz, Fernando Gómez, Jeffrey M Hausdorff, David B Hogan, Susan M W Hunter, Jose R Jauregui, Nellie Kamkar, Rose-Anne Kenny, Sarah E Lamb, Nancy K Latham, Lewis A Lipsitz, Teresa Liu-Ambrose, Pip Logan, Stephen R Lord, Louise Mallet, David Marsh, Koen Milisen, Rogelio Moctezuma-Gallegos, Meg E Morris, Alice Nieuwboer, Monica R Perracini, Frederico Pieruccini-Faria, Alison Pighills, Catherine Said, Ervin Sejdic, Catherine Sherrington, Dawn A Skelton, Sabestina Dsouza, Mark Speechley, Susan Stark, Chris Todd, Bruce R Troen, Tischa van der Cammen, Joe Verghese, Ellen Vlaeyen, Jennifer A Watt, Tahir Masud, the Task Force on Global Guidelines for Falls in Older Adults , World guidelines for falls prevention and management for older adults: a global initiative, Age and Ageing, Volume 51, Issue 9, September 2022, afac205, https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afac205



In the originally published version of these manuscripts, the name of the collaborative author, Luigi Ferrucci was misspelled as Ferruci.



This error has been corrected online.



The author's name has been cocrrectedf in the SafetyLit database.

Language: en