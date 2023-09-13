SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mojtahedi D, Dagnall N, Denovan A, Clough P, Dewhurst S, Hillier M, Papageorgiou K, Perry J. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(9).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs13090713

37753991

PMC10525228

Combat sports require participants to engage in potentially dangerous forms of contact-based competition. Pressure to succeed, coupled with the risk of severe injury can induce significant levels of anxiety, which if uncontrolled, can negatively impact performance and possibly promote unsporting conduct. The present study examined competitive anxiety levels of combat sports athletes and determined whether self-reported scores were associated with mental toughness and Sportspersonship attitudes. A cross-sectional survey design was used whereby participants (N = 194) completed a battery of questionnaires measuring competitive combat sport experiences, demographic details, Sportspersonship traits (compliance towards rules, respect for opponents, and game perspective), and competition anxiety (somatic, cognitive, and self-confidence; reported retrospectively).

RESULTS suggest that mentally tough athletes experience lower levels of cognitive and somatic anxiety, and higher self-confidence, prior to competitions.

FINDINGS also found that athletes endorsing more altruistic and respectful attitudes in sport (Sportspersonship) reported higher levels of competition anxiety. The findings demonstrate that mental toughness is allied to positive attributes and could potentially be operationalized to improve both the retention and performance of combat sports athletes. Thus, the authors advocate the use of mental toughness coaching interventions within combat sports.


Language: en

combat sports; competitive anxiety; martial arts; mental toughness; sportsmanship; sportspersonship

