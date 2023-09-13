|
Murphy ER, Cox DJ, Fisseha F, Gunthert KC. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(9).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37753987
Recently, research has shown that stress mindsets, or the degree to which people believe that stress is enhancing versus debilitating, impact the ways they process and react to stress. However, young adults encounter various forms of stress, which might elicit different stress mindsets. This study investigated (1) how much young adults think about specific types of stressors as they complete stress mindset measures and (2) how stress mindsets vary across stressor types.
Language: en
|
discrimination; stress; academic stress; stress appraisals; stress mindset