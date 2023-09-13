Abstract

According to previous theories of aggression, positive outcome expectancy for aggression can predict aggression, while moral disengagement and negative outcome expectancy for aggression may, respectively, serve as mediators and moderators in this prediction process. To test the hypothesis, Study 1 first developed the Aggression Outcome Expectancy Questionnaire and examined its two-factor structure, which consists of positive and negative outcome expectancy for aggression. Next, 677 college students were recruited to participate in Study 2 and were asked to complete the Aggression Outcome Expectancy Questionnaire, Civic Moral Disengagement Questionnaire, and Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire. The findings indicated the following: (1) The Aggression Outcome Expectancy Questionnaire for college students demonstrated acceptable reliability and construct validity, confirming the two-factor structure of aggression outcome expectancy. (2) After controlling for sex and age, moral disengagement partially mediated the relationship between positive outcome expectancy and aggression. (3) Negative outcome expectancy for aggression moderated the effect of positive outcome expectancy on aggression, as well as moral disengagement. Specifically, negative outcome expectancy for aggression attenuated the positive predictive effect of positive outcome expectancy on aggression and moral disengagement. In conclusion, the present study extends our understanding of the motivational mechanism of aggression, offering a theoretical reference for preventing and intervening in aggressive behavior among college students.

Language: en