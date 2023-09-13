SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liang S, Fan P, Yang G. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(9).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs13090743

PMID

37754021

PMCID

PMC10526044

Abstract

Studies suggest that resource scarcity leads to risky behaviors. From a cognitive perspective, a scarcity mindset affects the decision-making process. Does perceived scarcity therefore affect risk taking when making decisions? This study (N = 213) was conducted in western China to examine the effect of perceived scarcity on risky choices. Our results revealed that participants in the scarcity condition tended to be more risk averse than participants in the control condition when making a risky decision. Perceived scarcity increased the probability of choosing the safe option that offered a sure gain. The effect of psychological variables (emotion, risk attitude, personality, impulsivity, self-control and ego depletion) on risky choices was also tested. Risk attitude, urgency in impulsivity, and deliberate action in self-control also influence risky choices.


Language: en

Keywords

risk taking; decision making; perceived scarcity; risk averse; risky choices

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print