|
Citation
|
Moraes MCL, Russo GC, Prado JS, Lima-Costa AR, Bonfá-Araujo B, Schermer JA. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(9).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37754056
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Substance abuse can be used as a coping strategy to manage stress related to academic activities and is a risk-taking behavior that is also associated with people with higher levels of the Dark Tetrad personality traits. Our study aimed to investigate the association between substance abuse and the Dark Tetrad in students in health and non-health sciences fields. Our sample was composed of 174 college students between 18 and 58 years old (M = 25.60; SD = 9.14). Students completed self-report psychopathy, narcissism, Machiavellianism, sadism, and substance use scales.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; psychopathy; drugs; Machiavellianism; narcissism; sadism