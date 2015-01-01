Abstract

BACKGROUND: The quality of life (QoL) of elderly patients with bone trauma is significantly decreased and is affected by many complex factors. This study aims to conduct a half-year follow-up survey to clarify QoL and its influencing factors in elderly patients with bone trauma in order to provide targeted care measures for elderly patients with bone trauma.



METHODS: This was a longitudinal observational study. We used the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36) to investigate and evaluate the QoL of 100 patients with bone trauma at the time of hospital discharge and 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months after discharge. Our previous study confirmed that the SF-36 had higher reliability and validity for evaluating the QoL of elderly patients with bone trauma. At the same time, we also investigated the age, gender, location of bone trauma, and destination after discharge of those patients. Those factors that might affect the QoL of elderly patients with bone trauma were identified by univariate and multivariate analyses.



RESULTS: The total physiological function, role-physical, bodily pain, vitality, social functioning, role-emotional, and mental health scores of elderly patients with bone trauma gradually increased from the time of discharge to 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months after discharge, and there were significant differences (p < 0.001). However, there was no significant difference in the general health score in the different periods (P = 0.095). The total QoL scores also significantly differed (F = 118.61, P < 0.001) at the time of discharge (335.252 ± 127.572) and 1 month (285.149 ± 112.827), 3 months (479.344 ± 153.663), and 6 months after discharge (544.396 ± 166.536). The univariate analysis results showed that the location of bone trauma (P < 0.005) and the destination after discharge (P < 0.001) were the main factors affecting QoL in different periods. The results of the multivariate analysis showed that the location of bone trauma was an important factor affecting QoL (P < 0.005 in different periods). Whether to undergo surgery was a factor affecting the patients' long-term QoL (P < 0.005 at 6 months after discharge).



CONCLUSIONS: Although the QoL of elderly patients with bone trauma gradually improves after injury, their recovery time is long, and the influencing factors are complex. Follow-up services should continue for at least six months for these patients, and comprehensive treatment and long-term rehabilitation services should be provided.

