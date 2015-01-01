|
Köhler-Dauner F, Dalhof Gulde M, Hart L, Ziegenhain U, Fegert JM. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e292.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37759267
BACKGROUND: Social distancing strategies during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic have left families facing a variety of different constraints. Especially in this stressful time, children need a stable parental home to prevent developmental consequences. Additional risk factors such as maternal childhood maltreatment (CM) may affect mother's psychosomatic health and children's physical well-being in this period.
Language: en
School closures; Childhood maltreatment (CM); Maternal depression; Maternal psychosomatic health; Maternal somatic symptoms; Physical well-being; Preventive isolation; SARS-CoV-2-pandemic