Abstract

Background Falls among the adult population are a major global health concern with severe repercussions for individuals and healthcare systems. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence and associated risk factors of falls in hospitalized patients in order to improve hospital care for elderly adults.



MATERIALS AND METHODS The research was conducted at two institutions of tertiary care in Abbottabad, Pakistan. After extensive screening and obtaining informed consent, a total of 210 participants aged 50 and older were enrolled in the study. Mental status, history of falls, ambulation/elimination status, vision, gait/balance, systolic blood pressure, medication use, and predisposing diseases were evaluated using the Long Term Care Fall Risk Assessment Form. Additionally, the Dynamic Gait Index was utilized to evaluate various aspects of gait.



RESULTS 58.6% of participants reported a history of falls in the previous year, according to the findings. BMI, imbalance, vertigo, and fear of falling were significantly associated with an increased risk of falls in older individuals. The Long-Term Care Fall Risk Assessment, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the Dynamic Gait Index (DGI), and the Mini-BESTest scores revealed that patients with a history of falls had inferior functional and cognitive outcomes. Falls were more common among individuals with a robust BMI, especially men.



CONCLUSIONS The study results highlight the multifactorial nature of falls in the adult population and the need for targeted interventions to address modifiable risk factors. To enhance hospital care for high-risk patients, proactive fall prevention strategies, including regular risk assessments and individualized interventions, should be implemented. This study provides important insights into the prevalence and causes of accidents among hospitalized patients, particularly in developing nations such as Pakistan. ​​​​​​.

