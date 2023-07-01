SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Knight-Dunn L, Gorchynski J. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2023; 41(4): 809-819.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2023.07.003

37758425

Patients with alcohol use disorders are commonly identified and managed in the emergency department. Although the alcohol-intoxicated patient has a high risk for significant injury and diseases, the majority will be allowed to sober in the emergency department and can be discharged without incident. However, there are metabolic derangements in these patients, such as alcoholic ketoacidosis, Wernicke-Korsakoff, and potomania that very commonly present similar to intoxication and can be misdiagnosed by emergency clinicians.


Alcohol; Alcohol use disorder; Alcoholic Ketoacidosis; Encephalopathy; Wernicke

