Abstract

BACKGROUND: Heat stroke is a significant cause of mortality in response to high summer temperatures. There is limited evidence on the pattern and magnitude of the association between temperature and heat stroke mortality. We examined this association in Spain, using data from a 27-year follow-up period.



METHODS: We used a space-time-stratified case-crossover design. We analyzed data using conditional quasi-Poisson regression with distributed lag nonlinear models.



RESULTS: Spain recorded a total of 285 heat stroke deaths between 1990 and 2016. Heat stroke deaths occurred in 6% of the days in the summer months. The mean temperature was, on average, 5 °C higher on days when a heat stroke was recorded than on days without heat stroke deaths. The overall relative risk was 1.74 (95% confidence interval = 1.54, 1.96) for a 1 °C rise in mean temperature above the threshold of 16 °C, at which a heat stroke death was first recorded. We observed lagged effects as long as 10 days.



CONCLUSIONS: Although heat stroke represents a small fraction of total heat-attributable mortality during the summer, it is strongly associated with high temperatures, providing an immediately visible warning of heat-related risk.

Language: en