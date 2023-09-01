Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postural control is a vital component of injury prevention and prediction and plays a critical role in sports performance. Its relationship with the phases of the menstrual cycle (MC) is not yet fully understood and requires further investigation.



RESEARCH QUESTION: Does postural control alter between high hormone and low hormone phases of the MC?



METHODS: Five electronic databases were searched by two reviewers between 30th November and 2nd December 2022. Included were studies that investigated the effects of the MC on static and dynamic postural control in naturally cycling (NC) women by comparing the early follicular phase (EFP) with at least one high hormone phase of the MC. Two reviewers conducted the literature search, selection of eligible studies, data extraction, methodological quality assessment utilizing a modified Downs and Black Checklist, GRADE guidelines and SIGN grading, and synthesis of results.



RESULTS: Nine studies examined the effects of the MC on static (n = 7), dynamic (n = 1), or both forms of postural control (n = 1) in 148 NC women. Included studies were of very low to moderate quality. Level of evidence was either 2 + (n = 1) or 2- (n = 8). Limited evidence of five very low-quality studies indicated decreased static postural control during the ovulatory phase of the MC, compared to the EFP. The decrements were present in balance tasks that altered sensory input of at least two sensory systems of postural control.



SIGNIFICANCE: This systematic review is the first compiling evidence on the effect of the MC on postural control. Evidence that the MC influences postural control is unclear. However, a trend towards decrements in postural control form EFP to OP was observed in balance tasks that eliminated or altered sensory input. Hence, compensatory strategies might be less effective during the OP.

Language: en