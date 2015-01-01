Abstract

Parental supply of alcohol to minors (i.e. those under the legal drinking age) is often perceived by parents as protective against harms from drinking, despite evidence linking it with adverse alcohol-related outcomes. This systematic review describes the prevalence of parental supply of alcohol, as reported in the international literature. The review was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42020218754). We searched seven online databases (Medline, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL, Scopus, Web of Science and Public Health Database) and grey literature from January 2011 to December 2022 and assessed the risk of bias with the JBI Critical Appraisal Checklist. Among 58 articles included in narrative synthesis from 29 unique datasets, there was substantial variation in the definition and measurement of parental supply of alcohol. Overall prevalence rates ranged from 7.0 to 60.0% for minor-report samples, and from 24.0 to 8.0% for parent-report samples. Data indicate that parental supply prevalence is generally proportionately higher for older minors or later-stage students, for girls, and has increased over time among minors who report drinking. Literature on the prevalence of parental supply of alcohol is robust in quantity but inconsistent in quality and reported prevalence. Greater consistency in defining and measuring parental supply is needed to better inform health promotion initiatives aimed at increasing parents' awareness.

Language: en