Abstract

The effectiveness of psychotherapeutic care, as well as the implementation of adequate improvements, are in question. A qualitative interview study was carried out in a cyclical research design with a comparative analysis on the basis of thematic coding using Grounded Theory Methodology. An overview of the design, sampling procedure, and data analysis is given. A variety of critical perspectives emerged concerning the state of psychotherapeutic care in Austria. Two perspectives are presented in this paper as interim results: a health care administration perspective states a general lack of knowledge and a possible unmet need, problematizes the underutilized benefit of psychotherapists and describes a shift in regard to the issue of effectiveness of care to the topic of access to psychotherapeutic care and to a problem with the care and work ethics of professionals. In this perspective, one solution may be to implement intermediary organizations, clearinghouses with multi-professional teams, comprehensive documentation and an indication-oriented approach. The health insurance perspective also claims the organization-specific action problem and the lack of rules for clearing in such intermediary organizations, as well as the relevance of regulated, limited access to psychotherapy.

