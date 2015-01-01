Abstract

Interpersonal violence is a pervasive experience affecting one billion children and adolescents annually, resulting in adverse health and well-being outcomes. Evidence suggests that polyvictimization, the experience of multiple forms of violence, is associated with more harmful consequences for adolescents than experiencing individual types of violence, although data from low-and middle-income countries are limited. This study analyzed data on over 4100 adolescents from the Gender and Adolescence, Global Evidence Study in Ethiopia to examine the association between polyvictimization and adolescent mental and physical health and the mediating role of resilience using linear regression and path analysis. We hypothesized that adolescents experiencing polyvictimization would experience worse mental and physical health than those experiencing no types or individual types of victimization, and that resilience would mediate these relationships. Half of sampled girls and over half of boys experienced polyvictimization. Among both sexes, polyvictimization was associated with worse mental but not worse physical health. Resilience mediated the association between polyvictimization and mental health among girls only. Strengthening resilience among girls may be an effective avenue for mitigating polyvictimization's negative mental health effects, but additional research and programming for preventing and identifying polyvictimized adolescents and linking them to care is needed.

