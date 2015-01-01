SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shin J, Bae SM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(18).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20186775

PMID

37754634

PMCID

PMC10531379

Abstract

Rejective parenting is a major antecedent of emotional instability and aggressive behavioral problems. Previous studies have reported that emotional problems, such as depression, anxiety, aggression, and conduct problems in children and adolescents, improve through interventions that enhance emotional recognition competency. In this study, we explored whether the emotional recognition ability levels of individual adolescents moderated the pathway of negative parenting on aggression mediated by depression The moderated mediating effect of emotional recognition competency was investigated through examining 2265 first-year high school students using the 2021 data from the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey 2018. There was no significant moderating effect on the direct pathway from rejective parenting to aggression. The moderating effect of emotional recognition competency on the indirect pathway leading to aggression through depression in rejective parenting was significant. These results suggest that the ability to correctly understand signals related to the emotions of others can play an important role in reducing depression and aggressive behavior by reducing conflict with people around them and experiencing more support.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Emotions; Aggression; Anxiety; aggression; depression; *Depression; *Parenting; emotional recognition; rejective parenting; RMET

