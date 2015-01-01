|
Citation
|
Boyes R, Pickett W, Janssen I, Swanlund D, Schuurman N, Mâsse L, Han C, Brussoni M. Int. J. Health Geogr. 2023; 22(1): e26.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37759295
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childrens' outdoor active play is an important part of their development. Play behaviour can be predicted by a variety of physical and social environmental features. Some of these features are difficult to measure with traditional data sources.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Exercise; Social factors; Cities; Built environment; Play