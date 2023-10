Abstract

AIMS: This study intended to explore the workplace bullying, self-efficacy and emotional distress of the nursing staff and determine the predictors of nursing staff's emotional distress.



METHODS: Cross-sectional and correlation designs were used, collecting data including socio-demographic data, workplace bullying, self-efficacy and emotional distress scales.



RESULTS: Results showed that the frequency of poor sleep quality in the recent 2 weeks, working in the intensive care centre or emergency room, high workplace bullying and low self-efficacy were the main predictors of emotional distress in nursing staff.



CONCLUSION: Nursing supervisors are advised to design suitable shift schemes to allow adequate time for nurses to maintain proper rest and develop a safety notification system to give bullied victims the assurance of safety. The design and implementation of the programs are encouraged to improve self-efficacy among nurses by strengthening the training of social skills, improving employees' communication skills and their relationships with other employees.

