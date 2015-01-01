Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a common problem associated with significant morbidity, mortality, and economic costs. Current fall prevention policies in local healthcare settings are often guided by information provided by fall risk assessment tools, incident reporting and coding data. This review was conducted with the aim of identifying studies which utilised Natural Language Processing (NLP) for the automated detection and prediction of falls in the healthcare setting.



METHODS: The databases Ovid Medline, Ovid Embase, Ovid Emcare, PubMed, CINAHL, IEEE Xplore and Ei Compendex were searched from 2012 until April 2023. Retrospective derivation, validation and implementation studies wherein patients experienced falls within a healthcare setting were identified for inclusion.



RESULTS: The initial search yielded 2,611 publications for title and abstract screening. Full-text screening was conducted on 105 publications, resulting in 26 unique studies that underwent qualitative analyses. Studies applied NLP towards falls risk factor identification, known falls detection, future falls prediction and falls severity stratification with reasonable success. The NLP pipeline was reviewed in detail between studies and models utilising rule-based, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL) and hybrid approaches were examined.



CONCLUSION: With a growing literature surrounding falls prediction in both inpatient and outpatient environments, the absence of studies examining the impact of these models on patient and system outcomes highlights the need for further implementation studies. Through an exploration of the application of natural language processing (NLP) techniques, it may be possible to develop models with higher performance in automated falls prediction and detection.

