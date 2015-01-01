SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kang M, Moon S, Kim B, Kim SH, Kim J, Park H, Choi H, Kim S, Park M. J. Anal. Toxicol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1093/jat/bkad075

37756625

Thiocyanate is an inorganic compound used in industrial applications. Here, we report a case of suicidal death due to acute thiocyanate overdose. A 44-year-old man who consumed an unknown amount of thiocyanate solution was transferred to the emergency room and died two hours after admission. An autopsy was performed two days after death. General toxicological analysis of blood using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry found no drug or alcohol. Quantification using GC-MS post-derivatization with pentafluorobenzyl bromide revealed 2,290 and 1,920 mg/L of thiocyanate in the heart and femoral blood samples, respectively. Thus, the cause of death was attributed to thiocyanate overdose. This study provides useful information for the interpretation of thiocyanate-related fatalities.


postmortem; fatal case; GC-MS; pentafluorobenzyl bromide derivatization; potassium thiocyanate (KSCN)

