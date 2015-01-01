Abstract

Suicide is the leading cause of death among young adults, with significant and independent associations with sleep alterations.1 Hypnotics are commonly prescribed in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and have been associated with a suicidal ideation reduction in patients with insomnia disorder.2 However, there remains a debate regarding the potential increased risk of suicidal behavior associated with the use of hypnotics.3 Dual orexin receptor antagonists (DORA), a new class of hypnotics, were recently marketed with precautionary measures for use in patients with MDD and suicidal ideation. Nevertheless, their safety data are very limited.



Our aim was to investigate the association between DORA and suicide ideation/behavior using real-world data.

