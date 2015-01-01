SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salvo F, Micoulaud-Franchi JA, Palagini L, Geoffroy PA. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2023; 84(6): 23br14923.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

DOI

10.4088/JCP.23br14923

PMID

37756127

Abstract

Suicide is the leading cause of death among young adults, with significant and independent associations with sleep alterations.1 Hypnotics are commonly prescribed in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and have been associated with a suicidal ideation reduction in patients with insomnia disorder.2 However, there remains a debate regarding the potential increased risk of suicidal behavior associated with the use of hypnotics.3 Dual orexin receptor antagonists (DORA), a new class of hypnotics, were recently marketed with precautionary measures for use in patients with MDD and suicidal ideation. Nevertheless, their safety data are very limited.

Our aim was to investigate the association between DORA and suicide ideation/behavior using real-world data.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print