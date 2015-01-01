Abstract

PURPOSE: To analyze the epidemiology, pattern, and prevent measurement of pediatric maxillofacial trauma in Xinjiang, China.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Clinical records of patients aged 0 to 18 years with maxillofacial trauma over the 5 years were reviewed. Epidemiological features of data were collected for the cause of injury, age and sex distribution, frequency and type of injury, localization and frequency of soft tissue injuries, facial bone fractures, and presence of associated injuries. Statistical analyses performed included descriptive analysis, χ2 test, and logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: Among the 450 patients, 333 were male and 117 were female, with a male-to-female ratio of 3.8:1, the mean age was 9.2±5.4 years; 223 cases were soft tissue injuries and 227 cases were maxillofacial fractures. The 16 to 18-year-old group was the highest, with the prevalence of maxillofacial fractures. The most common cause of pediatric maxillofacial trauma was traffic injuries.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of maxillofacial trauma in pediatric patients correlates with a number of factors, including age, sex, and etiology of trauma. The 16 to 18-year-old group is the most prevalent group for maxillofacial trauma in pediatric patients, and traffic accidents are the leading cause of maxillofacial trauma in pediatric patients.

Language: en