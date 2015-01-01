Abstract

LGBTQ+ bullying is a specific type of stigma-based bullying with a high prevalence among LGBTQ+ people. However, instruments to assess this phenomenon are scarce and focus on homophobic aggressions, and the motivations therefor, mainly in relation to gay and lesbian youths. In this study, we introduce and validate an instrument to assess LGBTQ+ bullying. The instrument covers general and specific aggressions, as well as dimensions of sexuality besides sexual orientation such as gender identity and expression, as a more comprehensive approach to understand the phenomenon. The study included 2,552 adolescents (M(Age) = 14.54, SD = 1.76) from 13 Andalusian public secondary schools. Regarding gender identity, 43.9% of participants were cisgender boys, 53.5% were cisgender girls, and 2.6% were trans-binary and non-binary gender youths. In terms of sexual orientation, 81.1% of participants were heterosexual students, 2.4% lesbian/gay, 11.2% bisexual/pansexual, 4.4% questioning, and 0.9% asexual. Second-order models for bullying and cyberbullying had a good fit. Moreover, invariance was seen for bullying [ΔCFI = -.003] and cyberbullying [ΔCFI = .003] victimization measures. Furthermore, there was a sexual diversity bias: cisgender heterosexual students were more likely to perpetrate LGBTQ+ aggressions, and LGBTQ+ students were more likely to be targets of general and specific aggressions.

Language: en