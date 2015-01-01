Abstract

Prior studies identifying variables that may differentiate suicide attempters from suicidal ideators mostly focused on distal risk factors and have not included the severity of suicidal ideation. The aim of this study was to consider the extent to which proximal (consumption of alcohol and psychotropic substances, intake of medication, interpersonal contact during the suicidal phase) and distal (resilience, sense of coherence, reasons for living) factors differ among nonideators, suicidal ideators (graded with regard to each individual's self-assessed mental distance to a suicidal act), and suicide attempters. A sample of 464 individuals recruited via an online link were compared by using RS-13, SOC-13, RFLI, and questions concerning the suicidal phase. There was a gradual decrease respectively increase in proximal and distal factors, as well as significant differences among the groups. Sense of coherence and reasons for living were independent protective factors, whereas consumption of alcohol and intake of medication were independent risk factors.

Language: en