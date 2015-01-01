Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this 8-year follow-up study was to investigate the relationship between magnesium intake and frailty, as well as recurrent falls, in individuals diagnosed with Osteoarthritis (OA) or those at a heightened risk for developing the condition.



METHODS: This study utilized data from the Osteoarthritis Initiative (OAI) database and conducted a prospective cohort study with a 8-year follow-up period. Total magnesium intake from both food sources and supplements was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), while frailty and recurrent falls were evaluated through established criteria and self-report, respectively. To account for potential confounding factors, various covariates were considered, and statistical analyses, including generalized additive mixed models (GAMMs), were employed to examine the associations.



RESULTS: Among the 4,667 participants with OA, those with lower total magnesium intake were characterized by younger age, a higher proportion of African American individuals, higher body mass index (BMI), and lower dietary fiber intake (P<0.001). Notably, this group exhibited higher odds of experiencing recurrent falls and frailty (P = 0.034 and 0.006, respectively). Controlling for various factors, the GAMMs consistently revealed negative correlations between magnesium intake and the likelihood of frailty and recurrent falls, with each 1 mg/1000 kcal increase in magnesium intake associated with a 0.5% reduced frailty risk (p < 0.001) and a 0.2% decreased risk of recurrent falls (p = 0.001). Subgroup analyses suggested that increased total magnesium intake from both food sources and supplements may exert a more pronounced preventive effect on recurrent falls and frailty in men, older adults, individuals with normal BMI, and those with higher dietary fiber intake.



CONCLUSIONS: Elevated total magnesium intake from both food sources and supplements was found to be associated with a decreased risk of recurrent falls and frailty in individuals diagnosed with OA or those at risk of developing the condition. These findings imply that increased total magnesium intake might be beneficial in managing the risk of these outcomes, particularly within specific subgroups, including men, older adults, those with a normal BMI, and those with higher dietary fiber intake.

